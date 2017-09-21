Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas battles BC Astana in Asia Champions Cup

Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas battles BC Astana of Kazakhstan today in the opening day of the 2017 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Champions Cup at the Chengzou Sports Complex in Chengzou, China.

Game time is set 9:45 p.m.

The nationals, who only have a few days of preparation, parades the 7’1 naturalization prospect Isaiah Austin, amateur standouts Jeron Teng, Kiefer Ravena, Jett Manuel and Reymar Jose, professional players LA Revilla, Norbert Torres, LA Revilla, Jeric Teng, Alfrancis Tamsi, Almond Vosotros and Carl Bryan Cruz.

American guard Justin Anthony Carter will reinforce the Kazakhstan team.

After the Friday’s game, Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas battles Sarreyyet Ramallah of Lebanon on September 23 and Mono Vampires of Thailand on September 26 in Bracket A.

The defending champion of the tournament is China Kashgar, which is reinforced by naturalized Filipino Andre Blatche.