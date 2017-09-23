Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas bows to Sareyyett Ramallah

Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas lost 82-89 to Sareyyett Ramallah of Palestine on Saturday in the 2017 FIBA Asia Champions Cup at the Chenzou Sports Complex in Chenzou in China.

Kiefer Ravena posted 24 points and Jeron Teng had 18 points for the Philippines.

In their first game, Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas pum­meled BC Astana of Kazakhstan, 73-65.

Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas banked on Ravena’s offensive fire­power in the second half and naturalized prospect Isaiah Austin’s solid defense to nullify a 35-43 halftime deficit en route to its first victory in the weeklong club tournament.

Ravena, who delivered 11 of his 22 points in the third canto, led Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas’ 22-12 attack in the third period that allowed them to snatch the lead 57-55.

Kazakhstan stayed within striking distance, 63-65, after the trey of Justin Carter and Alexander Zhigulin. But Ravena, Austin and LA Revilla joined forces for a decisive 8-2 run to seal the win.

Austin finished with 17 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks, while Jett Manuel contributed 11 points also for Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas.

Dmitri Gavrilov posted 11 points, while Carter and Anthony Clemons added 10 points to lead BC Astana.