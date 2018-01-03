Choosing the perfect condominium for your lifestyle

With over 30 years of experience, Moldex Realty continues to make waves in the real estate industry by creating homes that represent the dynamic Filipino lifestyle through their four residential brands: MetroGate Communities®, Heritage Homes, Moldex Residences, and The Grand Series.

On its 30th anniversary, Moldex Realty forged a partnership with the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde’s School of Design and Arts to uplift young Filipino creative talent. This partnership has resulted in Delineate: Design Distinction Through a Spectrum of Individual Diversity, a contemporary design competition and exhibit for senior Interior Design students. Participants were given the opportunity to design and construct contemporary-designed units for the Grand Riviera Suites, and showcase their works that elevate small-space living into human-centered home designs.

At the Grand Riviera Suites, potential homeowners can choose four condominium design options that are suited for different lifestyles. Whether you are looking for a living space that’s camera-ready, minimalistic, or highly relaxing, there is a condominium that’s suited for everyone at Grand Riviera Suites. The Grand Riviera Suites is Moldex Realty’s 55-storey condominium development under The Grand Series brand, which boasts of a breathtaking view of the Manila Bay.

If you are looking for a condominium that gives a relaxing, yet sophisticated atmosphere, check out “Soul.” This one-bedroom unit’s design pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines, while fusing it with modern design elements. Designed by Francesca Palanca and Anne Michelle Malto, the pair used neutral colors, organic elements, and chic décor to achieve their vision for the unit.

Meanwhile, if you are a young professional who is looking for a unit that’s minimalist yet chic, check out the design, “Modish Living for the Self-Made Alpha.” The unit boasts of an open shelving system that’s helpful for promoting tidiness and organization for homeowners. To add to the minimalist feel, the unit’s color palette utilized muted shades of blue and green. This unit is designed by Francine Wong and Deyu Cai.

City-dwellers who want a retreat from the chaos of modern city living would want to check out the design, “Tranquil.” A key feature of this unit’s design is a door made of wood that serves as a makeshift cabinet for the kitchen area. Designed by Enzo Ricafort, he used a neutral color palette and utilized different elements of nature to create a relaxing feel for the potential homeowner.

If you like clean designs and bright, flattering lights, the design of “Photography” is the perfect design option for your condominium unit. The unit’s design boasts of clean and aesthetically-pleasing features such as a bed with pullout drawers and mirrors. Designed by Patricia Atienza, she designed the unit with the occupant’s presence in mind, in relation to how photographs capture a person’s most important moments. She used flattering lighting and the appropriate backgrounds for each corner of the unit to create a camera-ready feel.

As one of the pioneering real estate developers in the country, Moldex Realty has 30 years of real estate experience with 30 projects under its belt. It continues to provide quality and reliable real estate products that uplift the Filipino lifestyle.

For more information on Grand Riviera Suites and other Moldex Realty developments in the North, Heart, and South of Manila, please call 09177178880. You may also visit www.moldexrealty.ph.