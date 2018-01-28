Choral festival honors Hungarian composer

The Kodály Society of the Philippines and St. Scholastica College Manila’s School of Music invited six Filipino choirs to the first ever “Kanta!” festival, with the goal of improving their musicianship, choral repertoire and rehearsal techniques all within the framework of Hungarian composer and professor Zoltán Kodály’s approach to music teaching.

Kanta! features the De La Salle Santiago Zobel High School Chorale, the Immaculate Conception Academy Chorale, the Mandaluyong, Children’s Choir, the Manila Chamber Singers, UP Manila Chorale and the Ateneo Chamber Singers. The festival hopes to shatter the common belief that Kodály’s philosophy is only applicable to classroom music and help people look to the approach as another effective way of improving choral sound.

With the support of the Embassy of Hungary in Manila the workshop will be conducted by Dr. Árpád Tóth from Hungary, a young but experienced choral conductor and music teacher who rethinks the Kodály concept for the 21th century. He is the founding artistic director of Hungary’s largest community choir called “Csíkszerda” that has more than 500 singers and interesting community projects like the Night of Choirs. Tóth is teaching on a regular basis all around the world (Australia, China, Mexico, Germany, Italy, South-Korea and UK among others) and has delivered several talks about his firm belief—singing connects people with each other.

Not long after the outstanding performances of Hungarian choirs in an International Choral Festival held in Manila, the Kodály Society of the Philippines was formed in 1985 and took on the responsibility of spreading the Kodály teaching method in the country. Every year thereafter, the Society organized national seminars and began inviting foreign lecturers to teach. These were held in various venues such as the St. Scholastica’s College, Sta. Isabel College, the University of the Philippines and the Philippines Women University. The Society has also done outreach workshops and seminars in various parts of the Philippines such as Isulan, Sultan Kudarat; Lagawe, Ifugao; Legaspi, Albay; Silliman University in Dumaguete City; Cagayan de Oro; and, through Miriam Factora, in Zamboanga, Cotabato, Ifugao and the Visayas.

Meanwhie, St. Scholastica’s College Manila is a Benedictine School of Music committed to seeking and nurturing musical talent towards excellence in order to develop leaders with the mission to take music to greater community, thereby enriching the society. They envision competent, creative, and compassionate musicians who can provide inspiration and direction to all people towards life-long involvement in the art of music. That is why they offered to accommodate the first ever Kanta! workshop and festival to show the wider audience the UNESCO registered Kodály teaching method.

When the Embassy of Hungary reopened in Manila last March, it quickly teamed up with the Kodály Society of the Philippines to commemorate the anniversary of both the birth and death of Kodály. The year 2017 was dedicated by the UNESCO and the Government of Hungary as his special Anniversary Year wherein concerts, programs and conferences were held in his memory in Hungary and abroad. Building on those events as well as to foster the ever-growing interest of the Philippine music schools and audience in the world known Kodály method, the Embassy provided an exhibition about the life of the composer, which is now in display at the Kanta! festival.