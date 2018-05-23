Choral history at the 10th ‘Musica FEUropa’

“Musica FEUropa,” the annual choral festival and competition of Far Eastern University done in collaboration with the European Union in the Philippines, is set to make history with some of the best choirs in the county.

On it’s 10th year, the celebration of Filipino and European music and culture returns to its original home, the newly re-opened prestigious FEU Auditorium. The country’s cultural center since the 1950s, it continues to feature local and international performances, including the 17 choirs who will participate in the anticipated music festival.

“We envision a bigger and bolder 10th run of Musica FEUropa. We are happy to be hosting the competition back in the place where it all started. Now with upgraded facilities, the venue will provide the participants and audience an exceptional musical experience,” said Musica FEUropa festival chairman Karl Angelo Tangco during a media conference.

All competing choirs will perform two songs, one from any European Union composer and one from the Philippines. In the last nine years, the competition has featured a wide range of classical, contemporary and challenging melodies in different European and Filipino languages.

The internationally-recognized choral festival welcomes respected and renowned musicians as this year’s adjudicators. Joining the roster are choirmaster of the Philippine Madrigal Singers Mark Anthony Carpio, internationally-published composer and arranger Jude Bautista Roldan, University of the Philippines Singing Ambassadors founder and conductor Ed Lumbera Manguiat and two-time Choir of the World Grand Prize winner Fidel Calalang Jr. of the University of Santo Tomas Singers among others.

The grand champion, first runner-up and second runner-up will each receive a trophy and cash prize of P100,000, P30,000 and P20,000, respectively.

Musica FEUropa 10 competition dates are on May 26 to 27. Admission is free.