‘Chot’ looks forward to FIBA Asia Cup

After Gilas Pilipinas’ conquest of the 2017 Southeast Asia Basketball Association (SEABA) Championship via sweep, coach Chot Reyes is now looking forward to the tough task that awaits his wards – the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon in August.

Reyes sees a lot of factors affecting the national team’s plan, one of them is the scheduling of matches of the FIBA and the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

“It all depends on the discussion with the PBA board and with the SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) and other stakeholders of what the plan is going to be,” Reyes, 53, told reporters in an interview.

“As what I’ve said, we have to win this first. And now we are on the World Cup qualifying stage, we can sit down and plan together, but we all know it is not going to be easy because of the schedule and other things to consider.”

Reyes said the SBP and the PBA should plan with purpose.

“It is going to be a challenge. We just have to sit down with them and see the possible scenario. I think we have a good group and we have a potential to be a really strong team, but I understand that there are other interests that prevail.

“The same goes with the NBA and Europe. We all have the same problem.”

The Philippine national team has a rigid schedule preparing for the William Jones Cup in July, the Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August on top of the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup.

The SBP is expected to create two national teams for the SEA Games and the FIBA Asia Cup.

“The only thing that we know is that we have a cadet pool, but other than that it all depends on the discussions and meetings,” Reyes said.

JOSEF T. RAMOS