‘CHR can’t probe police case folders’

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday said President Rodrigo Duterte would not allow the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to probe Philippine National Police (PNP) case folders.

“Yes. It’s like that,” DILG Officer-In-Charge and Undersecretary Catalino Cuy said in a chance interview when asked if Duterte would let the commission take a look into the case folders.

“We can find other ways to help the CHR,” he added.

According to Cuy, CHR Chairman Chito Gascon was informed during a meeting of the PNP, the CHR and the DILG on August 29 that Duterte had given a standing order to not allow the rights commission access to the case folders.

“I told [Gascon] that during the meeting. There was a [standing]instruction from the President [on the case folders],” he said.

“We would continue with our meetings. I hope [the CHR]would understand our position,” Cuy added.

He said the PNP cannot divulge the contents of its case folders to the CHR unless there is “clearance” from Duterte.

The August 29 meeting at Camp Crame in Quezon City discussed cases of extrajudicial killings allegedly carried out by policemen.