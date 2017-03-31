CHR closely monitoring de Lima

THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) is closely monitoring the case of Sen. Leila de Lima to ensure her safety behind bars, CHR Commissioner Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana said on Thursday.

De Lima is being detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame on drug charges.

“What the CHR is doing is monitoring the case closely to ensure the rights of Sen. Leila is protected,” Pimentel-Gana told The Manila Times. “What we do is following the justice system. It is more of monitoring the case of de Lima while she is inside her jail cell. We in the CHR just want to ensure that justice is served and that due process is observed for everyone,” she added.

De Lima investigated then Davao mayor Rodrigo Duterte in connection with the killings allegedly carried out by the Davao Death Squad when she was the CHR head.

Pimentel-Gana expressed confidence that the senator’s lawyers will also ensure that her human rights are protected.

De Lima’s colleagues, including Senators Francis Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros have earlier expressed their concern on the safety of their fellow lawmaker inside the jail cell.