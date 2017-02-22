CHR denies clearing Duterte from Davao killings

THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) refuted the claim of Press Secretary Martin Andanar that the commission had cleared President Rodrigo Duterte from allegations that he ordered the summary executions committed by the Davao Death Squad when he was mayor of Davao City.

“The commission did not clear the former mayor of Davao City of extrajudicial killings and his alleged involvement in the Davao Death Squad (DDS),” the CHR said in a statement.

On Monday, Andanar told a Palace reporters that the CHR and other government agencies have cleared Duterte from his alleged involvement in the DDS.

The CHR said it forwarded to Malacañang a copy of its 2012 resolution where the commission stated that “the continuing pattern of killings and the failure to conduct a meaningful investigation of such incidents can be construed as tolerance on the part of the authorities of the crimes hereto described, thereby contributing to the climate of impunity.”

In that resolution, the CHR recommended that the Office of the Ombudsman investigate the “possible administrative and criminal liability” of Duterte for his “inaction in the face of evidence of numerous killings committed in Davao City” and his “toleration” of the offenses by the death squad.

“It is clear from the quoted portions of the Resolution that deaths have occurred in significant numbers and no investigations were conducted by the local government,” it said.

The commission said that the recent revelations of former police officer Arthur Lascañas that Duterte personally ordered him to kill criminals in Davao will be part of its investigation. DEMPSEY REYES