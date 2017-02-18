CHR files child abuse case against Bacolod teacher

BACOLOD CITY: The Commission on Human Rights here filed before the Ombudsman criminal complaints for child abuse and torture against a grade 3 teacher of Rizal Elementary School in Bacolod City.

Romeo Baldevarona, head of the CHR provincial office said they assisted the child’s aunt in filing the criminal complaints with civil damages against Rowelyn Bolinas for Violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act and Republic Act 9745 or the Anti Torture Act of 2009.

Administrative complaints for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service were also filed against the teacher.

The 9-year-old complainant, whose name is being withheld, said in her affidavit that she is seeking justice for the abuse committed against her and demanding monetary compensation and the dismissal from service and imprisonment of the teacher who inflicted harm on her.

The child said that at about 8 a.m. of February 6 while in the classroom, Bolinas ordered her 41 classmates to beat her on the butt five times each using glue sticks.

She said her teacher, who watched as she cried while being beaten up, had ordered the beating because of her many absences.

The girl said she suffered extreme pain and wept all day while in school but nobody paid attention to her.

When classes ended at 4 p.m. she reported the incident to her aunt who then brought her to the school principal. The principal advised her aunt to file a complaint with the police.

She added that on February 7 she was brought to the City Health Office where she was examined and treated by a doctor.

In a separate affidavit, the aunt said her niece suffered a contusion on the butt as a result of the beating Bolinas ordered.

Baldevarona said the teacher involved in no longer assigned to a classroom and is now detailed at a schools division office.

The case is also being investigated by the Department of Education.