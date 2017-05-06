CHR to probe ASG member’s death in Bohol

CEBU CITY: The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) 7 has sent investigators to Bohol to investigate the killing of a suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member arrested in Tubigon town.

Saad Samad Kiram, alias Abu Saad, was killed three hours after he allegedly escaped from police custody on Friday.

CHR 7 Director Arvin Odron said it was necessary to investigate Kiram’s death because he found the circumstances surrounding his death highly questionable.

Odron said they would also ask the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct an autopsy on Kiram’s body to determine the trajectory of the bullets that hit him.

Kiram, one of the ASG members who went to Inabanga, Bohol, was arrested on Thursday morning at Barangay Tanawan in Tubigon town after he went out from hiding to ask for food from residents in the area.

PNA