CHR probes Bulacan police raid

THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) said on Wednesday that it has started its investigation on the overnight police raid in Bulacan that left 21 drug suspects dead on Tuesday.

“The Commission through its regional office has already commenced its motu proprio investigation on the alleged [extrajudicial killings]EJK cases,” said Jackie de Guia, CHR spokesman, in a text message to The Manila Times.

“Investigators have been dispatched to two towns and to another two towns in Bulacan,” she added.

Sr. Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., acting Bulacan police director, said the 24-hour operation in the province also led to the arrest of 64 others.

Read: 21 drug pushers killed, 64 arrested in Bulacan

Police records show that there have been 3,264 alleged drug offenders killed in gun battles with law enforcers since the crackdown on illegal drugs started. About 2,000 others have died in drug-related incidents.

The Commission has been doing a series of investigations on the extrajudicial killings, which the public has frowned on and perceived to be against President Rodrigo Duterte.

Created under Article 13, Section 17 of the 1987 Constitution, CHR is mandated to ensure that there will be no abuse or negligence on the part of the government in protecting and upholding the rights of all the citizens, especially those in the margins.

In a statement dated last July, the Commission clarified tha “each branch of government has a duty to observe and fulfill the rights and the needs of the citizenry. But if it is the state or the government itself that violates or denies human rights, that is when the CHR will act as the conscience of the government.”