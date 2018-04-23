CHR slams govt plan to name ‘narco politicians’

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has urged the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to “be more discerning” in publicly naming barangay (village) officials allegedly involved in the drug trade.

“The commission agrees that there is a need to cleanse the local government from those who exacerbate the drug problem. We, however, urge the PDEA to be more discerning in releasing any information pertaining to the drug list,” the CHR said in a statement over the weekend.

The rights body reiterated that, instead, filing a case in court “is the proper way to apprehend and exact accountability” from erring public officials.

Public accusations without due process to concerned personalities will likely cause “undue shame, violates their right to fair trial, erodes their dignity and results in suffering of their families” and have “irreversible” consequences should they be proven innocent later on, the CHR said.

On April 17, PDEA chief Aaron Aquino announced that , once ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte, the agency would release to the public the list of erring public officials in Eastern Visayas who are allegedly involved in the drug trade but still want to seek reelection.

“We have to publish their names so that if they are candidates now for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) and barangay (village) elections, they should not be elected,” Aquino said in a news conference.

The President signed Memorandum Order 21 commanding the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to ensure peaceful synchronized barangay and SK elections that will be held on May 14.

The AFP, the PNP and other concerned agencies are “directed to coordinate and cooperate with the Comelec [Commission on Elections] in the performance of their duties,” a portion of the order read.