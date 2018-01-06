Christian Bautista guests in ‘Art 2 Art’

Art advocacy program “Art 2 Art” opens 2018 with Christian Bautista as its featured guest today, January 7.

Dubbed as Asia’s Romantic Balladeer, Bautista did not consider music as his eventual career, finishing Landscape Architecture in UP Diliman. But joining a singing competition in 2003 led him to a different path. He has since established himself as a pop artist not just in the Philippines but also in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Produced by the Manila Broadcasting Company and hosted by “Ballerina ng Bayan” Lisa Macuja, Art 2 Art airs every Sunday, 3:30 to 4 p.m., on radio via DZRH (666 khz on the AM band), on cable television via RHTV (Channel 129 on Skycable in Metro Manila, Channel 18 on Cignal TV and Channel 3 on Cablelink) and online livestreaming at dzrhnews television.tv.

Bautista, incidentally, is guesting for the first time with Macuja’s Ballet Manila for the company’s “Ballet & Ballads” concert series in February at Aliw Theater.