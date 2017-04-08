Christian Bautista sings PH-Asean Chairmanship theme

Christian Bautista, internationally acclaimed recording artist and 2012 Asean Youth Achievement Awardee, has been chosen by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) to record the theme song for the Philippines’ Asean Chairmanship that coincides with the 50th Anniversary of Asean this year.

The theme song, “Asean Spirit,” reflects the core message of the Philippines as the Chairman of ASEAN in 2017—a champion of positive change in the community to produce a unified voice in the world.

National Artist Virgilio Almario, current chairman of the NCCA and Komisyonsa Wikang Filipino, wrote the song’s lyrics. Professor Josefino “Chino” Toledo, meanwhile, composed the music.

The lyrics echo the six thematic thrusts of the Philippine Chairmanship of ASEAN. It seeks to promote and encapsulate the vision of an ASEAN that is people-oriented and people-centered; peaceful and stable; secured and cooperative in its maritime issues; inclusive, innovative; resilient, and a model of regionalism.

NCCA’s commissioning of the ASEAN Spirit is in partial fulfillment of the Philippines’ National Communications Plan in Support of the Asean Socio-Cultural Community, particularly under the program for Building the Asean Identity.

“Asean Spirit,” as sung by Bautista, with accompanying vocals from the Hail Mary the Queen Children’s Choir of Quezon City, will be featured in all official functions and gatherings of ASEAN in celebration of the 2017 PH Chairmanship.