Christian Lim named Comelec OIC

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday assigned Christian Robert Lim as the acting chairman of the poll body, hours after President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the resignation of Comelec chairman Andres Bautista effective immediately.

“He has all the qualities for acting chair, he is the best person to take this job until the President of course appoints a permanent chairman,” James Jimenez, Comelec spokesman, said.

Jimenez said the commissioners were unanimous in choosing Lim as the acting head of the poll body.

In 2015, Lim was also assigned as acting Comelec chief after the retirement of Sixto Brillantes, Jr.

Lim was appointed Comelec commissioner by President Benigno Aquino 3rd in April 2011. He is considered the most senior Comelec commissioner.

Moot

With Bautista stepping down from his post, the House Committee on Justice deemed the impeachment complaint filed against him moot and academic.

“The purpose of the impeachment is to remove the official from the office, and with the resignation of Bautista, the trial in the Senate is rendered moot and academic,” Deputy Speaker and Cebu Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia said in a news conference.

Garcia was one of the three lawmakers who endorsed the impeachment complaint.

Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali, head of the justice panel, said the House will no longer transmit the articles on impeachment to the Senate.

“Wala na. Magre-report lang ako [sa plenary]kasi overtaken by event, mooted by the acceptance of the resignation (It’s over. I will just make a report to the plenary. It was overtaken by events),” Umali said.

WITH RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA