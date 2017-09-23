Christian Regis finds progress in chaos

Just three years after mounting his first solo exhibition “Abstraktika” at the Ayala Museum, contemporary artist Christian Regis finds himself ushering guests for already his fourth solo show, “Progressively Chaotic” at Sigwada Gallery in Manila.

Coming off from his successful “Lights and Silhouettes” solo exhibit—which relives lighthouses around the country—at New World Makati; “The Abstraction of Colors”—which saw the country’s cultures in the forms of buildings, fiestas and even traditional Filipino street games—; and “Colorful World of Regis,” his first exhibit in US that bore famous churches of the Philippines, Regis arrived with much authority.

With his latest collection, the young visual artist—who caught the eye and interest of both local and international aficionados for his unique interpretation of historical landmarks and their edifices, among other subjects—takes a further step toward his growing trademark.

In addition to his glorious abstract take of San Agustin, Metropolitan Theater, and Aduana Building, that bear the emblem of previous works from earlier exhibits, Regis stuns anew with his magnum opus, the seven-piece, “Manila Connection.”

Manila Connection and the rest of the pieces from Progressively Chaotic feature the good and the bad that has become of Manila. Furthermore, the pare products of Regis’ fascination with the city that continues to exist with both the glorious old Manila and the gritty new-generation Manila.

“It fascinates me that on one side we have these historical landmarks, buildings and on the other, we have the informal settlers, the faces of poverty. Our country’s capital, a place flooded with the memories of struggle and triumph also has gray roads thickly carpeted by the litter of riots and parades,” Regis told The Sunday Times Magazine during his exhibit’s opening.

“And yet, despite these stark differences, they nurture each other, they are able to co-exist in modern times. Very much like how a mountain would watch over the forest beneath it, the Elder Buildings, the ancient structures who stood long before our fathers were born, watch over the city beside it,” the artist finally analyzed.

Progressively Chaotic will run until September 30 at Sigwada Art Gallery located at Nakar Street, San Andres Bukid, Manila.