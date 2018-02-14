Christine Jacobs’ son is now a recording artist

Paolo Sandejas, son of TV personality Christine Jacob-Sandejas, has signed a record deal with Universal Records. At just 17 years old, Paolo is one of the youngest artists currently signed to the label. The contract signing was held at the Universal Records office in Quezon City. Present during the signing are Universal Records General Manager Kathleen Dy Go, Operations Manager Peter Chan, Head of OPM Production Ito Rapadas, Momager Christine Jacob-Sandejas and Paolo.

Paolo Sandejas said: “I feel truly humbled to be part of the Universal Records family. They are the home to so many amazing artists that I admire.” He now joins Gary Valenciano, Christian Bautista, Noel Cabangon, The CompanY, Parokyani Edgar, Gloc-9, Sponge Cola, AizaSeguerra, Claudia Barretto, Donny Pangilinan, Shanti Dope, Julie Anne San Jose and Elmo Magalona, in the elite roster of Universal Records’ prime artists.

Paolo is currently preparing to record his original songs and is set to release his debut single in April 2018. Follow him on Instagram @paolosandejas and Twitter @paolo_sandejas.