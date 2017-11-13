Christmas begins early at the ‘Playville’

Christmas comes early for kids with the introduction of the latest toy specialty concept in the Philippines, the Christmas Playville at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

One of the biggest kiddie events this season of celebrations, Christmas Playville brings over a hundred kids-approved toy brands such as Hot Wheels, Barbie, Fisher Price, Mega Blocks, Tobot, Hatchimals, Ben 10, Thomas and Friends, among others.

The event activity guised as a gingerbread area will be opening its doors to the public on November 15 across three Megaworld Lifestyle Malls: Forbes Town, Uptown Bonifacio, and Newport Mall and will remain until January 4 next year, giving the kids enough liberty to play and tinker with the toys.

To make the spirit of Christmas even more eventful for the kids and the whole family, mascot characters meet and greet are scheduled accordingly on all weekends of November and December with two-hour intervals from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thomas and Friends, Tobot, DCSHG, Ben 10, PPG, Shopkins, EAH, Hatchimals, Megablocks, Vikings, Thomas, Wonderwoman, Apple White, plus three other Shopkins characters will make surprise appearances.

Families can visit Christmas Playville during mall hours at the following locations: second floor, Eight Forbes Town, Forbes Town; upper ground floor of Uptown Mall in Uptown Bonifacio; and second floor of Newport Mall.