Christmas comes early to SM home

CHRISTMAS has come early to SM Home. And the store has been filled with all things merry and bright since early September, giving customers great ideas on how they can bring the joy, love and beauty of Christmas to their homes.

Walking along the SM Home Bridgeway at the fifth level of SM Makati is like entering a Christmas wonderland. Giant nutcracker soldiers greet customers with their fairy tale costumes, leading them to a world of lush holiday trees, jolly Santas, delightful Christmas villages, dazzling lights, bountiful wreaths and garlands.

There are also more than 500 Holiday ornaments to choose from, modern expressions of traditional holiday trimmings have an artisan touch that celebrate all that is creative and classic. With probably the widest assortment of décor in town, SM Home shares with us some tips of how to bring the holidays to our homes.

• Classic charm. Create a cozy and casual holiday living room with classic reds and greens that never go out of style. Add shades of white to create a refreshing theme, and don’t forget a bit of sparkle for added flair. Nutcracker toy soldiers, potted poinsettias and Christmas trees, carousel and candy cane ornaments, show globes, and miniature vintage villages will help showcase a traditional holiday scene at home.

•Contemporary luxe. Metallic shades make an elegant and polished holiday look. Mixing silver and gold – with a touch of antique brass and champagne – into your Christmas design adds warmth to your home, but with a luxurious feel.

• Modern opulence. Deck your halls with rich royal colors – amethyst, sapphire, tourmaline, and citrine – to create and chic and sophisticated holiday look. Make a beautiful and bold statement with glittering Christmas balls, jester mask ornaments, and oversized finial ornaments with ribbons,

• Pretty whimsical. Holiday décor can also be lighthearted and whimsical. Combine pretty pastels – baby blue, creamsicle, cotton candy, and chartreuse- with sweet dessert ornaments – gingerbread, cupcakes, ice cream, and doughnuts – for a playful spin that kids and kids at heart will definitely adore.

The latest Christmas Décor collection is available at the SM Home section at all SM Stores. Also, visit their largest Christmas Décor Display at the SM Home section in SM Makati.