Christmas Day accidents claim 2, injure 12

PANGASINAN: A graduating student at the University of Philippines and a nurse died while 12 others, including an active policeman, were seriously injured in four separate motorcycle incidents in the province on Christmas Day.

Police identified the fatalities as Benjamin Pascua, a graduating Political Science student of UP-Baguio City who is from Bolaoen in San Fabian town, and Maria Jasmine Abarra, a registered nurse of Barangay Dulacac in Alaminos City.

The injured victims were Marvin Rocapor and Marvin Alcantara, both of Bolaoen in San Fabian; Joel Damasco, Lolita Camba and Jimmy Camba, all of Barangay Doloan in Anda town; Police Officer 2 Richard Cacho, assigned at the Regional Public Safety Battalion in San Fernando, La Union; Richard Fontanilla of Barangay Lucap, Alaminos City; Danny Abarra, Jero Erickson Mendez, Kim Carlo Joy and Luige Roy, all of Barangay Dulacac, Alaminos City; Alfonso Abuan of Barangay Nacaleeng; and Banjamin Carriedo of Barangay Awile in Anda town.

Report said that about 1:45 p.m. on December 25, Abuan who was riding a motorcycle, was accidentally bumped by another motorcycle driven by Carriedo along the provincial road in Barangay Roxas in Anda.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries and are confined at the Bolinao Community Hospital.

At about 2:45 a.m., Fontanilla was also driving a tricycle (4718-ZR) in Barangay Pandan, Alaminos City when he hit by another tricycle driven by Abarra.

Abarra’s wife, Maria Jasmine, and their children–Jero, Erickson, Kim Carlos and Luige Roy–who were on board were seriously injured and brought to Western Pagasinan District Hospital where Maria Jasmine was declared dead.

Police investigators said Fontanilla was also seriously injured and is confined in a hospital in Dagupan City.

Later at 7:30 p.m., another accident happened in Barangay Malong in Anda town when the motorcycle driven by Damasco with his passengers, couple Jimmy and Lolita Camba, was accidentally bumped by a tricycle driven by Cacho.

The Camba couple are confined at Region I Medical Center while Cacho is confined at the Bolinao Community Hospital with a fractured right shoulder and a fractured left leg.

At 11:30 p.m.,, a motorcycle driven by Rocapor with backriders Alcantara and Pascua accidentally hit a big stone along the provincial road in Barangay Pinmilapil in Sison town, throwing them to the ground that caused them serious injuries.

They were rushed to Rosario District Hospital but Pascua died on the way.

Pascua’s mother said her son just arrived home from UP Baguio for the Christmas break.