Christmas and the family, marriage

Christmas is an occasion for Filipinos to reflect anew on an institution that is most important to them – the family, and the union that serves as its basis, marriage.

It is no accident that God’s most important intervention in human history, the birth of Christ to a poor but devout Jewish couple, happened in the familial context. The Son of God had to be raised in a stable family environment, in preparation for his singular mission to redeem the world.

This could only be because the family, enabled by marriage, has been for millennia the only human institution that has ensured the propagation of the human race and the upbringing of productive citizens.

As eminent scholars like American philosopher Robert George and millennial thinkers such as Ryan Anderson have pointed out, the State has an interest in marriage and the family because of these twin roles.

Marriage is particularly crucial because without it, there is no family. Properly defined, marriage is a “comprehensive union,” or a union of consent or will and body, between one man and one woman, geared toward procreation.

The push for same-sex marriage or “marriage equality” is therefore, at the very least, an effort to redefine marriage. At worst, it is a direct assault.

LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) advocates, such as Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman, know this too well, and have decided to push instead for “civil partnerships” that could have everything, at least from the legal perspective, that marriage has, except the label.

Such unions, however, are a slippery slope, and in effect undermine traditional marriage. In many countries where civil partnerships have been legalized, activists subsequently campaigned for same-sex marriage, the argument being that gay people were treated as second-class citizens. Thus, the term “marriage equality” was born.

Marriage, as Roman correctly pointed out, has deep cultural and religious connotations for Filipinos, such that redefining it would fail in Congress even with President Rodrigo Duterte’s support.

President Duterte was wrong when he told an LGBT gathering in Davao City last week that only an amendment to the Family Code was needed to allow same-sex marriage.

Proponents believe that the absence of a specific reference to marriage as being between a man and a woman in the 1987 Constitution means there is no impediment against same-sex marriage.

A careful reading of the Constitution, however, points to the obvious – it adheres to the traditional definition of marriage, given references to the “family,” the “mother” and the “unborn” in the charter.

The Constitution, in fact, recognizes the “sanctity of family life,” as well as the need to “equally protect the life of the mother and the life of the unborn.” These are situations that apply only to traditional marriage.

Filipinos should, therefore, be wary of these revisionist efforts that could only weaken marriage as an institution and by extension, the family.

As the Constitution states, “Marriage, as an inviolable social institution, is the foundation of the family and shall be protected by the State.”

This is not, of course, to preclude other human relationships, such as LGBT relationships, which have their own value, and which everyone has the right to pursue and cherish.

Marriage, however, is altogether a different matter, a matter of socio-civic, religious, intergenerational and transcendental importance, that all Filipinos should protect and defend, regardless of persuasion, and even of sexual orientation.