Christmas made safer by DoTr

The Department of Transportation (DoTr), through the Philippine Coast Guard and the Maritime Industry Authority, recently implemented contigency and security measures at the country’s ports for the entire Christmas season.

These measures are part of Oplan Biyaheng Ayos!: Kapaskuhan 2017, which began on December 20, 2017 and will end on January 5, 2018.

“Maritime personnel are expected to implement several safety measures and contingency plans, such as activating the DoTr passenger assistance counters, [to ensure]that all ships and other vessels are properly inspected; and all passengers, bags and cargoes are thoroughly inspected prior the boarding,” DoTr Undersecretary for Maritime Felipe Judan said in a statement.

These personnel are also directed to report real-time and provide regular and consolidated reports on incidents via text messages or email to their superiors and immediate supervisors at 7 a.m. daily, he added.