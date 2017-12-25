Christmas is not about profiteering

IT’S Christmas, finally!

The yuletide season gave many of us reasons for family, class, office, or whatever reunions we could have to share stories, exchange gifts, and eat. These get-togethers consequently worsened traffic congestion while it boosted business sales.

In my case, travel time from home to office took two to two-and-a-half hours, and three to four hours to go home on commute. The distance between my home and office is 14 kilometers.

I hardly had time to go shopping for gifts because the horrible traffic congestion was already too physically exhausting. I became choosy about the parties and get-togethers to attend because Christmas was becoming a headacheand a nightmare.

What I found more stressful was the outrageous increase in the prices of goods in the wet market. Christmas has become an excuse for some people to be greedy, taking advantage of the season to raise prices to unreasonable levels. This has been happening every year yet authorities who should be monitoring prices are nowhere to be found.

I was surprised to find out on Saturday morning that a bundle of okra in the market I frequently go to had reduced to three pieces, from five to six, for the same price of P5. Kangkong remained at P5 per bundle, but the quantity is about half of what it used to be.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) regularly monitors wholesale and retail prices of certain consumer goods in big public markets and supermarkets in Metro Manila. In many cases, retail prices are double the wholesale prices, and sometimes even triple in airconditioned supermarkets.

TheDepartment of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Agriculture (DA) should be more vigilant in monitoring prices during the Christmas season because this is the period when greed for profit is at its peak.

I chanced upon a DTI statement that says: ”The consumer is king, and we here at DTI give consumers the royal treatment in the face of a growing Philippine market.” This, however, seems to serve PR purposes only.

PSA’s monitoring would be useful if the DTI and DA would see to it that traders do not charge extortionate prices while farm-gate prices leave almost nothing to farmers after deducting their input costs.

It is sad that even as Christmastime means giving and sharing, we could not let pass the incompetence and inefficiency of people who earn their keep through the taxes we pay.

While Christmas is an occasion to share our blessings, it does not mean spending the bonus we get on unreasonably priced necessities.

Christmas is about kindness, not greed. It is about being good to one another, not taking advantage of each another.

Despite the stressful things that go with Christmas, I managed to give something for each member of my immediate family and cooked a couple of their favorite dishes. Somehow I lived up to the spirit of Christmas, of giving joy, particularly to children, and filling their stomachs with good food.

As Charles Schulz, creator of the comic strip Peanuts, said: “Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.”

Those in business should be reminded that Christmas is about giving and loving, not profiteering.

Have a blessed Christmas!