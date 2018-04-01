Christus Resurrexit

I AM a Roman Catholic by birth and by choice. Upon reaching maturity, I chose to keep my faith as I reconcile its teachings with mundane realities. The years taught me to stay as I promised myself to learn more as I practiced. I found out that a lifetime is not enough.

Occasionally, I have been critical of the church’s teachings and its despicable acts meddling in politics, neglecting its duty to shepherd its flock to emulate God’s teachings. And I yearn for such enlightenment dedicated to our children and grandchildren.

Refreshing our memory about Lent, I am honored to share with you some facts that I have learned after a week of reading and listening to the statements of some of our men clad in fishermen’s robes.

Easter is a Christian holiday that celebrates the belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. In the New Testament of the Bible, the event is said to have occurred three days after Jesus was crucified by the Romans and died in roughly 30 A.D.

The holiday concludes the “Passion of Christ,” a series of events and holidays that begins with Lent. It is a 40-day period of fasting, prayer and sacrifice that ends with Holy Week, which includes Holy Thursday, the celebration of Jesus’ Last Supper with his 12 Apostles, Good Friday, on which Jesus’ death is observed, and Easter Sunday.

Easter 2018 occurs on Sunday, April 1. However, Easter falls on a different date each year. Easter Sunday and related celebrations, such as Ash Wednesday and Palm Sunday, are considered “moveable feasts.” The Sunday immediately prior to Easter is called Palm Sunday and it commemorates Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem, when followers laid palm leaves across the road to greet him.

True, the Bible nowhere tells us to celebrate Easter but it is also nowhere that it says not to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus on this day. The fact is, the Bible gives examples where God permitted human beings to set up times and forms of worship other than what He specifically commanded.

When Israel added Hanukkah and Purim to its religious calendar—events that celebrated God’s saving acts in Jewish history—these were acceptable to God. Jesus attended temple worship during Hanukkah, then called the Feast of Dedication. The Jews added the synagogue and its traditions, and nowhere is this said to be displeasing to God.

In John 7:37, it is widely recognized that Jesus made reference to the Jewish water-drawing ceremony, which pictured the salvation they looked for. Jesus did not condemn this ceremony but used it as a convenient vehicle for explaining that He was the one who would bring true salvation. Examples such as these have led many Christians to conclude that the church also has the freedom to add to its calendar festivals that celebrate God’s redemptive acts through Jesus. Central among these is the resurrection of Jesus, which is celebrated in the spring (1 Corinthians 15:3-4).

It is not a sin to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ at Easter. Rather, it is pleasing to God to see his people worshipping Jesus and having understanding of the meaning of His resurrection. After all, Jesus’ resurrection should be a cause of great rejoicing and celebration. It is our hope for eternal life.

We all agree that love, not command, is what motivates many Christians to celebrate Easter. To harshly judge those who choose to practice their faith in this spirit of devotion conflicts with many New Testament principles.

The fact that non-Christians or even some Christians celebrate Easter in a secular manner only or, perhaps even in a profane way, is no reason to avoid worshipful celebration during the Easter season. If some celebrate during Easter in a wrong way, this is not the problem of the season but of the people who celebrate it in a wrong manner. Just as some may need to put “Christ back into Christmas,” others may also need to put Jesus back into Easter.

As part of my readings these past few days, I found out that among Christians, there are five reasons why Easter is important to celebrate:

1. Jesus restores our brokenness

2. Jesus provides faith to settle our doubts

3. Jesus gives peace to replace our fears

4. Jesus conquers our struggles

5. Jesus encourages us when we’re overwhelmed

These are self-explanatory. Please read them over and over again.

Allowing doubts to settle in is the way we would normally respond to Jesus’ resurrection. The event usually triggers other reactions. We can quickly get to a state of doubt. That was the situation with the disciple Thomas.

It’s easy to call Thomas a doubter, but we need to realize how much we are like him. Doubt in itself is not necessarily a negative response. It is an unsettled state of opinion regarding the certainty of something. Doubt is when we don’t resolve the uncertainty. Doubt is different from unbelief. Doubt is in-between yes and no.

The Easter joy Jesus foretold is deeply personal if you ask me. The resurrection is both a cosmic event, and it comes intimately close, reminding us of God’s work in our lives.

Some good quotes to relish:

“The point of Easter is that God is in the process of clearing this world of all heartbreaks.”— John Piper

“Christ’s resurrection not only gives you hope for the future; it gives you hope to handle your scars right now.” —Tim Keller

“For God so loved the world that He gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”—John 3:16.

They all say that such a restoring and reviving joy was purchased for you and me in the resurrection of Christ.

The celebration is a confirmation that God loves us. All of these promises may seem hard to believe. The good news is that the one who promised has proven Himself trustworthy. Every Easter, we are reminded that nothing is too big for God to handle, and nothing can keep Him from us.

And I do believe that this is the greatest promise of all:

“Even though we should be eternally separated from God, Jesus came to earth and gave His life up to bridge the gap between us and God. Jesus chose to reconcile all of us who believe and He was willing to face death and suffering to do so. This Easter, let us celebrate like we have a God who refused to leave us on our own. He is a God of great promises and a God who is faithful.”

* * *

Good work, good deeds, and good faith to all.