Chronicling an unusual golf career

Most golf fans in the Lewis-Clark Valley kept a close watch on Joel Dahmen during his recent rookie season on the PGA Tour, but none took this avocation as far as John Black.

In fact, he wrote a book about it.

Black, a retired 72-year-old Lewiston businessman, has been an avid golfer for years and has known Dahmen, a 30-year-old Clarkston native, since he was a junior player. Black was among those celebrating when Dahmen narrowly earned a spot on golf’s top circuit in August 2016, and that’s when he decided to write about Dahmen’s haphazard, resilient career.

The resulting book, “Walking with Tigers,” ended up being as much about caddie Geno Bonnalie, a Lewiston native, as it was about Dahmen himself. The book recounts Dahmen and Bonnalie’s first season on tour, along with background on both men.

“This is a real-life Rocky story, right in our own community,” Black said during an recent interview at his Lewiston home. “Here are two young guys from small-town America who jumped on the PGA Tour last year with everything in the world against them. Everything. The way that they handle that and what they did during the course of the year is chronicled in the book.”

Black’s first book, which is being published by Black Rose Writing of Dallas, will be released Jan. 4.

The main narrative starts at the Web.com Tour’s Portland Open in the summer of ‘16 — when Dahmen first earned his PGA Tour card, thanks to another player missing a birdie putt on the 18th hole — and ends with Dahmen retaining his spot on tour this past September.

But there were times during Dahmen’s rookie season when he seemed headed back to the minor circuits, Black said. As the 25th of 25 qualifiers from the Web.com Tour, Dahmen was allowed to play in just 16 events (as opposed to 20 or more for some rookies). He missed cuts in tournaments that were prime opportunities for him to make money. He got the typical rookie treatment — tee times that were way late or way early and general indifference from the rest of the tour.

Black said Dahmen was even more of an outsider since he wasn’t “born and bred to be a professional golfer” like other young guns on tour.

“You put all those things together and — do you see where I’m going with the Rocky angle?” Black said. “I mean, Apollo is knocking him down over and over and over.”

But this wasn’t the first time Dahmen had dealt with adversity. It’s been well-documented — and Black touches on all of this in his book — that Dahmen lost his mother to cancer at a young age; watched his brother overcome testicular cancer, then endured the same disease himself; waylaid his golf career when he dropped out of the University of Washington and spun his wheels for a few years before finally starting a steady climb through the pro ranks.

So it probably isn’t a surprise Dahmen handled this rookie strife with aplomb.

“Being behind the 8-ball in golf is not that big of a deal in terms of life,” Dahmen said in a phone interview with the

Tribune. “In golf terms, it’s like, ‘OK, you get half as many starts as that guy.’ Well, when you really look at it, it’s not that big of a deal. Every time you tee it up, it’s a new opportunity and it’s your best opportunity. I had 16 opportunities to improve my position.”

Dahmen certainly answered the bell during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic at Texas in May. He was paired with Dustin Johnson, who was the top-ranked player in the world at the time, with a huge gallery to prove it. Yet Dahmen beat Johnson by a stroke on the day and finished ninth overall, collecting $195,000 in the process.

This was Black’s favorite moment from the season, when Dahmen stared down “the biggest tiger of them all.”

The book’s title is a vague reference to erstwhile star Tiger Woods, Black acknowledged, but is more about the active players Dahmen teed it up against.

“Today’s tigers are Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson,” Black said. “Today’s tigers are also the young guys below Joel that want to take his card away from him. Everybody is clawing to get where he’s at. And he’s out there competing with the best players in the world. And the top ones—they really are tigers. They’d eat their young to win the Masters.”

Black spoke on the phone with Dahmen and Bonnalie throughout the season. He spent more time talking with Bonnalie, who quixotically gave up his previous career to carry clubs for his longtime friend.

Bonnalie is a compelling character, Black said. The 33-year-old set a Guinness World Record in 2011 when he played 2,000 holes in one week and, during this past season, got laughs around the tour when he wrote an open letter to Rory McIlroy in which he amusingly applied to be his caddy. Bonnalie’s wife Holly also has a big role in the book, Black said.

The friendship and partnership between Dahmen and Bonnalie is at the heart of Black’s story.

“They’re so darn likable, and they’re funny together,” Black said. “When they’re together sometimes, they get into almost their own comedy shtick that’s pretty entertaining.”

Black—who worked at the Lewiston Tribune in the 1960s when he was attending college and has written a handful of fishing articles over the years—wrote his book during the course of the season. So he didn’t know how it was going to end—and there were times it seemed to be heading for a glum conclusion.

“It drug at times, but I’m so glad I did it,” he said. “… My grandkids think it’s really neat that I wrote a book.”

When it’s released, “Walking with Tigers” will be available locally at Clarkston’s And Books Too and online at sites like Amazon and Kindle.