Chua cops lowest net plum in Pueblo monthly tilt

Jennifer Chua posted 59 to bag the lowest net champion trophy in the February monthly medal tournament of Pueblo Golf and Country Club last February 24 at their home course in Cagayan de Oro.

Rolando Casing, meanwhile, clinched the lowest gross plum with 71.

Alfred Lord Gaccion carded 67 net to top Class A for players with 0-11 handicap, followed by Ronald Canlas with 68.

Class B champion Henry Abrillo finished with a 63 net to beat Edgardo Montero’s 64.

Khalik Taha claimed the Class C crown with 62 followed by Reny Go with 66.

Class D winner Eduardo Llosa had 70 followed by John Capitan with 73.

In the guest division, Paolo Lobregat posted a two-under 70 to snatch the title followed by Leo Bobis with 72.

Earl Navarro and Jeun Yang shared the top honors in the January edition of the monthly medal tournament.

Yang clinched the lowest gross plum after scoring two-under 70 while Navarro carded a score of 59 to cop the lowest net award.

Other champions were Michael Lu with 65 (Class A), Andrew Donggay with 67 (Class B), Joel Imperio (Class C), Acmed Alip with 64 (Class D), and Arnold Ganas with 70 (guest division).