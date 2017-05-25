Chua, Posadas cop PH International Open crown

National team members Kenneth Chua and Lara Posadas won the men’s and ladies’ open masters titles, respectively, on Wednesday after prevailing in the stepladder finale of 2017 Philippine International Open Tenpin Bowling Championships at the Coronado Lanes in Starmall Shaw in Manda­luyong City.

Chua, who registered a perfect game in the first round, beat No. 1 Wu Siu Hong of Hong Kong in the best-of-three stepladder title match, 247-162 and 267-217. He outclassed Hong Kong’s Michael Mak, 247-217, in the semifinals.

Posadas, on the other hand, who also rolled a perfect game, beat Singaporean Iliua Syamon in the best-of-three stepladder title match, 232-209 and 188-166.

The qualifying for the youth open class finals will start on Friday while the masters finals for the youth under-16 division and senior category are set on Saturday. All championships including the masters finals for associate and graded categories will be held on Sunday.