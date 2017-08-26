Chun chases elusive first victory of season

MONTREAL: Chun In-Gee, a four-time runner up on the LPGA Tour in 2017, is poised to strike for a first victory after seizing the halfway lead in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

The South Korean had five birdies in a four-under par 67, and her eight-under total of 134 gave her a two-stroke lead over Americans Mo Martin, Brittany Lincicome and Marina Alex.

“I (had) a lot of seconds this year, but I think they were good memories for me and a good experience,” Chun said. “I think I’m ready to win.”

Chun said she’d struggled to read the greens at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club, but was able to line them up better with some help from her caddie.

“I trusted my line and made it,” said Chun, whose four runner-up finishes this year include a playoff loss at the Manulife LPGA Classic—the first of the season’s two LPGA tournaments.

Alex, the first-round leader, slipped two off the pace with a one-under par 70.

Martin’s four-under par 67 included a stretch of four birdies in six holes on her back nine. Lincicome birdied two of her first four en route to a 67.

“The whole day was good,” Lincicome said. “I’m driving the ball pretty well. Some of these holes out here there are a lot of bunkers that are right in my way, right in my landing zone, so we’re kind of being a little more aggressive than I feel like we probably should be. But so far since I’m driving it well, we’re just going to keep doing it.”

A group of seven golfers, including world number one Ryu So-Yeon were a further stroke back on 137.

Ryu, who carded a 68, was joined by US veteran Cristie Kerr, Denmark’s Nicole Broch Larsen, Thailand’s Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, England’s Holly Clyburn and American Stacy Lewis.

A foursome of golfers was a shot further back on 138, including Aussie Sarah Jane Smith, Spain’s Beatriz Recari, South Korean Park Sung-Hyun, China’s Feng Shanshan and American Jennifer Song.

Song holed out for an eagle at the 14th from 136 yards.

“I was just trying to decide if there was a breeze or not. Thankfully I had the right club and I hit it pretty perfect,” Song said. “I didn’t get to see the ball go in the hole because I was on the left side, but the crowd screamed, so obviously I knew it was something good there.”

* * *

LPGA Canadian Pacific Women’s Open scores

Leading second-round scores on Saturday in the LPGA Canadian Pacific Women’s Open at Ottawa (USA unless noted):

134 – Chun In-Gee (KOR) 67-67

136 – Mo Martin 69-67, Brittany Lincicome 68-68, Marina Alex 66-70

137 – Cristie Kerr 70-67, Nicole Broch Larsen (DEN) 69-68, Ryu So-Yeon (KOR) 69-68, Stacy Lewis 69-68, Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (THA) 68-69, Holly Clyburn (ENG) 67-70

138 – Sarah Jane Smith (AUS) 71-67, Park Sung-Hyun (KOR) 70-68, Jennifer Song 70-68, Beatriz Recari (ESP) 69-69, Feng Shanshan (CHN) 68-70

139 – Michelle Wie 71-68, Lee Mi-Rim (KOR) 71-68, Caroline Hedwall (SWE) 71-68, Austin Ernst 70-69, Amy Yang (KOR) 70-69, Caroline Masson (GER) 69-70, Kim Hyo-Joo (KOR) 69-70

140 – Ryann O’Toole 74-66, Brittany Marchand (CAN) 73-67, Chella Choi (KOR) 72-68, Rachel Rohanna 69-71, Angel Yin 68-72

AFP