Chung, Panganiban shine in FINEX Parangal Golf

Arthur Chung hit a two-under 70 to capture the lowest net award while Jimmy Panganiban took the lowest gross plum with a 76 during the 2017 FINEX Parangal Golf Tournament on September 23 at Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in General Trias, Cavite.

Chung, an 8-handicapper, finished with 78 gross in the 18-hole tournament organized by the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX) in honor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr.

Espenilla, for his part ruled the Class B division after scoring a par-72 followed by Abe Villacorta (74) and Froilan Tejada (75).

Meanwhile, Roberto De Ocampo scored an identical 71 together with David Dela Cruz but the former took the Class A title via countback. Daniel Villanueva finished third with 72.

Marcelo Ayes topped the Class C division after scoring 77 followed by Mafe Jayme with 79 and Walter Wassmer with 80.

In the FINEX Golf Tour (FGT) division, Chung claimed the championship trophy followed by Ador Abrogena and Max Paca. FGT is an exclusive group of FINEX golfers.

Jimmy Panganiban bagged the nearest to the pin award while Ricky Florita was awarded the longest drive trophy.