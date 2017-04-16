Church heritage book launched

THE Quezon City government has launched a Church heritage book, a part of a series of books that Mayor Herbert Bautista had planned to unveil during the city’s 75th founding anniversary in 2015.

The book is titled “Facets of Faith: Discovering the Church Heritage of Quezon City” and it was written by Billy Ray Malacura and edited by Professor Felicidad Galang-Pereña.

A guidebook on 75 churches and their development over time in Quezon City, it also serves as an inventory of significant cultural assets pursuant to Republic Act (RA) 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009.

RA 10066 defines the role of national agencies and their affiliated cultural offices in protecting and conserving the country’s cultural patrimony.

According to Bautista, the book aims to increase awareness on different religions and encourage respect among individuals.

Copies of “Facets of Faith: Discovering the Church Heritage of Quezon City” are available at the Quezon City Public Library at the QC Hall Compound.