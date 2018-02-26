Church at Jesus’s traditional burial site closed for second day

JERUSALEM: Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built at the site where Christians believe Jesus was buried, remained closed on Monday in protest at Israeli tax measures and a proposed property law. Christian leaders took the rare step of closing the church, seen as the holiest site in Christianity, on Sunday at noon in a bid to pressure Israeli authorities into abandoning the measures. They said the church, a major pilgrimage site, would be closed until further notice. Church officials said it was not clear when it would reopen. Christian leaders have been angered over attempts by Israeli authorities in Jerusalem to enforce tax collection on church property they consider commercial, saying exemptions only apply to places of worship or religious teaching. Separately, Christian leaders say legislation being considered by Israel’s government would allow church property to be expropriated.

AFP