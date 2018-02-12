CIA denies report over mystery Russian who promised Trump info

WASHINGTON: The CIA on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) categorically denied reports that it was fleeced by a mystery Russian who promised compromising information on US President Donald Trump. The secretive agency rarely issues any kind of comment, but came out to deny the report in The New York Times and a similar one in The Intercept, an online journal focusing on national security issues. “The fictional story that CIA was bilked out of $100,000 is patently false,” the Central Intelligence Agency said in a statement. “The people swindled here were James Risen and Matt Rosenberg,” the CIA said, referring to Times reporter Rosenberg, who wrote the story, and Risen, a former Times reporter who authored The Intercept’s article. Both reports appeared on Friday. The president tweeted approvingly that The Times article shows a need to “drain the swamp” in Washington.

AFP