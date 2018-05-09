CIA nominee Haspel to vow not to restart torture program

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA, will pledge Wednesday to prevent the restart of the 2002-2005 interrogation program that saw detainees tortured. The three-decade veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency’s covert operations is facing opposition over her role at a secret CIA prison in Thailand in 2002 where Al-Qaeda detainees were waterboarded. “I understand that what many people around the country want to know about are my views on CIA’s former detention and interrogation program,” she will say, according to prepared testimony for her hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. “Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership, CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation program.” Haspel, who if approved would become the first woman to lead the premier US spy agency, is facing tough questioning over her involvement in the torture of Al-Qaeda detainees in her confirmation hearing before the powerful Senate panel.

AFP