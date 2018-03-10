CIDG arrests syndicate posing as ranking officials

Police authorities in Rodriguez, Rizal arrested members of a syndicate who have been posing as high-ranking officials – including one claiming to be Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go – to extort money from people bidding for government projects.

Detectives of Criminal Investigation Detection Group (CIDG) National Capital Region (NCR) arrested Henry Halaghay, Antonio Cerbito, and Rogem Montesa of Halaghay Criminal Group on Tuesday afternoon.

Halaghay was the group’s leader while Cerbito and Montesa served as researchers and callers to their victims.

According to the CIDG-NCR report, the three admitted that they extort money by introducing themselves as high officials.

They call and text their victim who has an ongoing transaction or bidding for a particular project with an agency and ask them to donate to the Mega Rehabilitation Center project at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

The group promise to speed up the bidding process and once the victim agrees to the proposition, they are directed to deposit P50,000 to the bank account of one Lanie Sumoroy, whom the CIDG-NCR agents found to be Halaghay’s house helper.

They also found out that the members have also introduced themselves in prior extortion activities not only as Go but as Commanding General Rolando Bautista of the Philippine Army.

Authorities also confiscated from the suspects three pistols, 15 rounds of live ammunition, assorted IDs, and a notebook with a list of government offices and other papers.

They are currently detained in the CIDG-NCR for inquest proceedings. They will face charges of syndicated estafa, robbery, extortion and violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.