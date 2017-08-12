‘CIDG’ men take guns, GOAT

TUBAO, La Union: Five men who introduced themselves as members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) barged into a house in the village of Lloren, here on Friday allegedly looking for fugitives hiding there. Finding none, the suspects took firearms, assorted ammunition and a goat from the house of Josefina Esguerra. She told the police that one of them introduced himself as “SPO4 Gacayan” of the CIDG but could not show any search warrant when she asked for it. The men carted away a 9 mm caliber pistol, a shotgun, assorted ammunition and a male goat. She was also forced to sign a form that said she will not file charges against them. The suspects fled on board two separate cars – a Toyota Innova and Fortuner with unknown red plate numbers. Tubao Police are investigating and coordinating with the CIDG on the identification of both the suspects.