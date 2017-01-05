CIDG nabs 17 in Cebu buy-bust

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said more than P200,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from 17 people arrested in three separate buy-busts recently in Talisay City and Cebu City. Senior Supt. Edgar Cacayan, CIDG chief in Central Visayas, identified the arrested suspects as Trany Mabuyo, Rogelio Cabrera Jr., Joseph Daan, Joselito Paculaba, Michael Concha and William Cantiga in an operation in Sitio Tunga, Barangay Tangke in Talisay City. In another buy-bust, nabbed were Jocelyn delos Santos; June Mark Villacorta; Joel Reboyas Rivera; Kenneth Ramil Bacalla Ferraren, Renante Caruana Pepito, Prince Lawas Lagac, Jeffrey Gemo Dacillo and Cesar Alkuizar Heruela in Mahayahay II in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City. Cacayan said suspects Jonibeb Granada Abao, Richard Molijon Gomez and Rommel Cabradilla Pacilan were collared in Sitio Lube, Barangay Luz in Cebu City. Seized from the suspects were a total of 41 sachets of shabu worth at least P200,000, buy-bust money, assorted drug paraphernalia, a .38 caliber revolver and five video karera machines.