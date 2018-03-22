CIDG nabs sex broker, 5 young women in prostitution

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested five young women suspected to be engaging in prostitution in a lightning entrapment at a hotel in Hermosa, Bataan on Wednesday. Senior Police Officer 1 Joseph Mejia, CIDG-Bataan investigator, named the sex broker as one alias Cristina and the girls with aliases April, Clarisse and Rosalie all from Dinalupihan and Lily from Olongapo City. Cristina gave her age as 27 and said the four girls were from 19 to 24 years old. Mejia said they were still ascertaining the real age of the suspects adding that it took them a week to plan the entrapment after receiving reports that prostitution was going on in the hotel. Police Chief Insp. Reyson Bagain, CIDG–Bataan chief, briefed the operatives, social workers and personnel of the police Women’s Desk before the operation that he himself led. The social workers said they were waiting for the parents to also give them counseling.