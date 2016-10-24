CIDG probe of rally dispersal underway

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has two weeks to finish its investigation on the violent dispersal of rallyists at the US Embassy in Manila last week.

Director Benjamin Magalong, the deputy director for operations of the Philippine National Police, said the result of the probe may be out on November 4.

Magalong said the CIDG has interviewed 24 police personnel and secured the video of the incident from the US Embassy. The CIDG official also invited others who took videos of the melee to submit copies to the police so that probers can better review the incident.

The PNP’s Internal Affairs Service has also opened its own probe of the rally dispersal. Among those interviewed were Senior Supt Marcelino Pedrozo, deputy director of the Manila Police Department (MPD) and MPD Director Senior Supt Joel Coronel who turned over initial reports and statements gathered by the MPD for review.

The IAS will continue to conduct interviews and gather statements of police personnel and other witnesses in order to determine the administrative liabilities and violations of the standard operating procedures by the police officers who were involved in the incident.

Scores were injured when the police used tear gas and a water cannon to drive the rallyists away from the US embassy. But what drew the most codemnation was the act of one police officer who rammed a police vehicle into a group of protesters repeatedly. Anthony Vargas

