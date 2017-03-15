Cigarette company to pay promised P3B

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday disclosed that controversial cigarette manufacturer Mighty Corp. is willing to heed President Rodrigo Duterte’s call to pay P3 billion to the government.

This is in connection with a possible compromise deal on the company’s tax liabilities and deficiencies.

According to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd, Mighty called the President’s challenge last Sunday in order for them to resume their operations.

The DOJ chief said the National Internal Revenue Code states that tax liabilities can be subject to compromise.

But, he clarified, that the compromise deal comes with case or cases to be filed against Mighty Corp.

Aguirre has tapped the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the criminal liability of the cigarette company.

In a statement, Mighty assured that it will fully cooperate with government authorities after Duterte ordered them to pay their tax deficiencies over accusations of use of counterfeit tax stamps in their packs of cigarettes.

Last March 7, the owner and lawyer of Mighty Corp., Alexander Wong Chu King personally told Aguirre that the company has nothing to hide and has committed no wrong over such allegations.

On March 8, the DOJ issued a Lookout Bulletin Order against Wong Chu King.