Cignal cruises past Wangs in PBA D-League

Cignal-San Beda defeated Wangs Basketball, 84-77, for its second victory in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Jayson Perkins posted a double-double performance with 19 points and 18 rebounds aside from three assists to lead the Hawkeyes.

Jayvee Mocon chipped in 15 points, two boards and one assist while David Anthony Potts had 12 points for Cignal.

The Hawkeyes were trailing by three entering the final canto but tied the game at 61-all, courtesy of Alfred Batino and Ranbil Tongco.

Wangs Basketball reclaimed the lead but Mocon, who had his eight points unleashed in the final canto, and Pamboy Raymundo joined forces to hand the victory to Cignal-San Beda.

Marlon Gomez also had a double-double effort of 22 points and 12 for Wangs while Rey Publico and John Von Tambeling contributed 10 and 9 markers, respectively.