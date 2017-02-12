Cignal eyes share of No. 2 spot in D-League

Looking to join in the upper echelon of the standings, AMA Online Education and Cignal-San Beda take on different opponents on Monday when they see action in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Ending their two-game slump with a 69-61 victory over Jose Rizal University, the Titans seek to make it a streak as they gun for their fourth win against Victoria Sports at 1 p.m.

AMA knows that another loss would derail its bid for that automatic semifinals slot and would also dent its chances on nabbing the second-best incentive with the twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals, which comes in the three and four spots.

Luckily, AMA coach Mark Herrera has Most Valuable Player contender Jeron Teng leading the way for him, together with Juami Tiongson, Jay-R Taganas, and Gino Jumao-as.

On the other hand, the Hawkeyes want to force a three-team logjam at second place with Cafe France and Tanduay.

But before doing so, they have to dispatch the upset-minded Batangas team first at the 11 a.m. tiff.

Coach Boyet Fernandez wants to see more maturity from Cignal, especially after its 11-day break.

“We know that we’re facing experienced teams and experienced players here so what we want is for the boys to learn from that and be mature as we go along,” he said.

The Batanguenos, are is hoping to make a run to the top six and show that just like in their first four games that they are no pushovers.