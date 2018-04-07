Cimatu criticizes Boracay casino project

A controversial $500-million casino complex shouldn’t be built on Boracay island, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said on Friday, especially in light of efforts to rehabilitate the world-reknowned tourist destination.

Boracay, Cimatu said in a press briefing, is “not an appropriate place for such type of establishment to operate.”

“There are more places where we can put this casino,” he added, noting the island’s limited capacity and the fact that a surfeit of establishments and the resulting pollution had led to a six-month closure beginning April 26.

The Environment department, Cimatu noted, had yet to receive applications for clearances and permits from the casino project’s developers, Macau casino giant Galaxy Entertainment and Filipino partner Leisure and Resorts World Corp.

Galaxy and LWRC officials last month announced that construction of the casino resort would start next year following the signing of a provisional license with state-owned Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

Galaxy Vice-Chairman Francis Lui said construction would take three years and generate “hundreds of jobs”.

The size and scope of the project has met with criticism given President Duterte’s claims that unbridled expansion of Boracay’s tourism industry had made the island a “cesspool”.

Answering claims that the Environment department was fast-tracking Boracay’s rehabilitation to accommodate the casino project, Cimatu replied that they had been planning the closure and cleanup “months before these reports began to surface.”

Boracay Foundation, Inc., which represents businesses on the island, has also come out against the project.

“The island’s infrastructure can no longer cope with the demands of existing developments. Surely, adding big projects such as casinos will definitely bring additional load to our public services and infrastructure—which we obviously know are already inadequate,” the BFI said earlier this week.

Should the casino development proceed, Cimatu said that it would have to comply with environmental regulations.

As for the cleanup, he said the Environment department would work to “make Boracay a livable community and an enhanced tourism destination”.

“We will continue to go after violators and will make sure that the establishments will take corrective measures in accordance with standards,” he added.