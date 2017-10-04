Cimatu gets CA nod as environment secretary

THE Commission on Appointments (CA) approved on Wednesday the ad interim appointment of Secretary Roy Cimatu as head of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), a week before Congress goes on a month-long break.

Cimatu, a retired military official, underwent two CA hearings before he got the approval of the bicameral panel, which rejected the appointment of his predecessor, Gina Lopez.

Sen. Emmanuel Pacquiao, chairman of the CA Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, sponsored Cimatu’s confirmation, which was seconded by Senators Loren Legarda, Juan Miguel Zubiri and Vicente Sotto 3rd.

“He is a lover of the environment. It was reported that Secretary Cimatu ordered his men to clean the rivers, plant trees in his areas of assignment not thinking that one day he will head the department closest to his heart,” Pacquiao said.

“Now, several years ago when I was not even born yet the then Lt. Roy Cimatu planted a tree at Camp Peralta in Hamidan, Capiz and named it Lt. Cimatu tree,” he said.

Pacquiao added, “Today, as I recommend to the plenary the approval of his ad interim appointment as Secretary of DENR, it was whispered to me that the good secretary will immediately visit the camp and plant another tree to be named this time as DENR Secretary Cimatu tree.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO