Cimatu named special envoy for OFW refugees

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed retired Gen. Roy Cimatu as special envoy for overseas Filipino workers refugees, according to Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in his speech at the opening ceremonies for the Palarong Pambansa that he appointed Cimatu to his Cabinet.

“The other member of the Cabinet is really Secretary Roy Cimatu. [He is] an Ilocano. Many, many years ago, he was assigned in a division in Davao. I knew him from there,” Duterte said.

Cimatu served as Armed Forces chief from May to September 2002 before he was deployed as special envoy to the Middle East by then-President Gloria Arroyo.