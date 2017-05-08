Cimatu is new DENR head

President Rodrigo Duterte has named former Armed Forces chief of staff Roy Cimatu as the Environment secretary.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go confirmed that Cimatu will replace Regina “Gina” Lopez whose appointment was rejected by the Commission on Appointments last week.

Prior to his appointment, the President had designated Cimatu as special envoy to the Middle East, a position he held under former president Gloria Arroyo following his retirement from the military. CATHERINE S. VALENTE