Cimatu: Penalties vs erring mining firms withheld pending results of ‘rigid’ auditing

NONE of the mining companies that were ordered suspended by Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu’s predecessor for allegedly violating the Mining Law had been penalized.

“We are yet to do that (impose fines) because the decision is yet to be reached on supposed penalties for those [ordered]suspended. Maybe by the end of the year, when the decision has been reached, they will be penalized. There are no [final]findings yet on these 28 [mining]companies,” Cimatu told reporters on Thursday.

Then Environment secretary Gina Lopez ordered the suspension of several mining companies for allegedly violating the law but they appealed her decision before the Office of the President.

Cimatu said some of the violations were: spillage of mining operations on sea water, illegal logging, violation of the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

“We are doing very rigid auditing on mining companies because we really want to

improve mining practices,” Cimatu said.

Cimatu also refused to comment on the merits of the findings of his predecessor whose decision to suspend these mining companies drew flak and which eventually cost her the environment portfolio.

“I’m sorry I can’t answer that question because I don’t want to preempt the ongoing auditing process,” Cimatu said.