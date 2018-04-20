Cimatu to BMB chief: Bring back puka shells

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu had an immediate order for Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) chief Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez when he welcomed her to her post — bring back puka shells in Boracay.

Cimatu directed Rodriguez to take an active role in bringing back the island to its pristine state.

Rodriguez replaced There Mundita Lim, who is going to be assigned as the executive director of the Asean Center for Biodiversity.

“The Filipino people from the whole country will be watching you,” Cimatu said during the recent turnover ceremony. “We should show the Filipino people that we would finish what we have started,” he added.

“The Boracay issue is only the tip of the iceberg, and though the task remains to be Sisyphean, it is one task that we will continue to undertake simply because it is what needs to be done,” Rodriguez said.

She noted that the bureau will not be moved or swayed by public perception as it carries out its tasks to bring back the natural beauty of Boracay.