Cinema One Originals names seven finalists for 2017

Brilliant young Filipino directors are bringing in never-before-seen chronicles to the much-awaited Cinema One Originals full-length film competition, which will run from November 12 to 21.

The seven feature films selected as this year’s competition finalists have been chosen to deliver fresh stories with poignant, hilarious and extraordinary accounts that will touch the lives of more diverse audiences and make the festival more enjoyable than ever.

Director Kip Oebanda goes for the supernatural as he makes a film about a rich, sheltered youth who gets to be transformed into an aswang by his yaya, Nay Luisa, in Nay.

Shireen Seno’s Nervous Translation is about a shy eight-year old Yael who lives in her own private world. One day, she discovers a pen that can translate the thoughts and feelings of nervous people.

In Throwback Thursday, director Joseph Teoxon and writer Pertee Brinas highlight the misadventures of Primo, a gifted production designer who was unprepared for the harsh realities of the real world. While trying to make ends meet at the peak of his misfortunes, he experiences a technical glitch with his old desktop computer and gets a chance to rewrite his life.

Dan Villegas makes a round robin, gender switching falling out of love story of a GenXer to a millennial in Changing Partners. Written by Erlito Reyes and Vincent de Jesus, it is an adaptation of the play by Vincent de Jesus, and a realistic take on why relationships don’t last.

Historical mosaics highlight Richard Somes’ Historiographika Errata, with characters depicting the Philippines’ damaged culture such as a disillusioned and suicidal Rizal, a cross-dressing Bonifacio, an ex-Katipunero who joins the US army to save his own neck, and a widow whose sex-for-food errands lead her to become the first ever Makapili.

Two narrative films tackle fascinating and shocking adventures of women in their twilight years – Giancarlo Abrahan’s Paki, which tells the tale of an 80-year-old woman who decides to be an old maid and tries to face her children who forbid her to separate from her husband; and Si Chedeng, Si Apple, Si Louis Vuitton, by directors Fatrick Tabada and Rae Red, bringing to light two women in their 60s who are off to a hilarious adventure.

Meanwhile, three finalists have been chosen for the Documentary Film category.

Phyllis Grande’s Horror House features a closer look at Bulacan’s Bahay Na Pula, one of the garrisons used by the Japanese during World War II where a group of youth pays their last visit to one of the most haunted places in the country.

Dempster Samarista explores what could be a bazaar peddling bizarre mysteries on Bundok Banahaw, Sacred and Profane (for the benefit of the doubt). This docu shows Mt. Banahaw, with its array of spiritual and superstitious perspectives, might be the perfect microcosm of Philippine society.

In Architecture Of Belief, Jet Leyco and Camille Aragona make a fantastic docu on the death of a scientist named Tiffany. Her former boyfriend, John, believes a sinister reason is behind the murder. Launching his own investigation, he uncovers a network of rampant government corruption, global conspiracy and the mysterious world of the Illuminati.

Produced by Cinema One cable channel, Cinema One Originals aims to support the movie industry especially Filipino filmmaking. Its programming includes a line-up of mainstream and independent local and foreign films, film-related programming, and original content for television.