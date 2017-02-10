The cinéma vérité of Eduardo Roy Jr.

To some award-giving bodies the cut-off for their awarding rites from the harvest of the best among the crop of films shown the past year was the last day of the recently concluded Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

From said filmfest harvest Caveat would consider listing down in the shortlist the films of Nora Aunor (Kabisera), Irma Adlawan (Oro) despite the controversy, Eugene Domingo (Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2), Paolo Ballesteros (Die Beautiful) Julia Barretto (Vince & Kath & James) and the OFWs themselves as the cast in Sunday Beautiful.

The two remaining filmfest entries sorry to say just did not make it to Caveat’s personal shortlist. Seklusyon was too artsy for comfort, over-directed and overrated. Saving Sally meanwhile was a bit unsettling as it did not sit well with the ingrained values of Filipino parents known for loving their children unconditionally than maltreating them.

The aforementioned films however will have to slug it out in last year’s input of good films that were one too many coming from both the mainstream and the indie productions.

In hindsight, the good indies is topped by Eduardo Roy Jr.’s Pamilya Ordinaryo with virtual newcomer Hasmine Killip in the female lead; followed by the tandem of David Corpuz’s and Cenon Palomares’ Kusina topbilled by Judy Ann Santos; and for the second time, Nora Aunor’s Tuos by Derick Cabrido.

Also worth short listing are Brillante Mendoza’s Ma’ Rosa which was chosen for the Oscars this year but unfortunately did not make it, Lav Diaz’s two longish films Hele Sa Hiwagang Hapis and Ang Babaeng Humayo, Erik Matti’s Honor Thy Father, Jun Lana’s Anino Sa Likod Ng Buwan, and Paul Soriano’s Dukot.

It would appear that the more significant films to reckon with deserving of awards for the coming film derbies for the Best Actress among other categories, are Pamilya Ordinaryo of Hasmine Killip, Everything About Her of Vilma Santos, Kabisera and Tuos of Nora Aunor, Ma’ Rosa of Jaclyn Jose, Kusina of Judy Ann Santos, Ang Babaeng Humayo of Charo Santos, and Third Party of Angel Locsin.

For her unrivaled breakthrough performance as teenage mother to a street thug inhabiting the streets of Manila like it had become their own and without complaints, Killip is Caveat’s top choice, with Locsin as another dark horse. The same with Eduardo Roy, Jr. who ought to get the Best Director and the Best Screenplay awards for his searing exposes in the way of a cinéma vérité the social parasites surrounding the lives of the exploited, innocent young couple in issue.

Killip has won two Best Actress awards respectively for the same film from Asia Pacific Screen Awards and Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.

On the other hand, Roy, Jr.’s third feature film Pamilya Ordinaryo has won for him Best Director, Best Film and NETPAC Prize including Best Editing at Cinemalaya. Recently, it won the Student Jury Prize at the Tokyo FILMeX.